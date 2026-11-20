Portsmouth, Swansea City and Barnsley could battle for Aston Villa youngster TJ Carroll, with a January loan move on the cards.

Daily Mail journalist Tom Collomosse reports on X that Villa plan to loan out the 19-year-old centre-back.

Carroll has yet to make a competitive senior appearance for Villa, but has impressed at academy level. He scored in the 2025 FA Youth Cup final as Villa beat Manchester City 3-1.

After Carroll signed his first professional contract, Villa academy manager Mark Harrison praised his qualities, saying: “TJ is a centre back who is very good in possession and is always prepared to put his body on the line.”

Standing at 6ft 6in, Carroll can also play at left-back. A loan would give him the chance to gain first-team experience away from Villa Park.