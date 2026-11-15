EXCLUSIVE: Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday eye Northern Ireland U21 defender

Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday are tracking Larne defender James Simpson. The Northern Ireland Under-21 international has caught the eye with his performances this season.

Ontheminute.com understands both English clubs are monitoring the 19-year-old. He was voted Larne’s Player of the Month for October.

Larne secured Simpson on a new two-year contract in January, with an option for another season. The agreement gives the club a stronger position if his performances lead to an offer.

He has scored twice in 12 league appearances this term and played in all eight of Larne’s European matches during the summer.

His progress has also been recognised internationally. Simpson started Northern Ireland’s final three European Under-21 Championship qualifiers, playing the full 90 minutes in the 4–0 win away to Malta.

The teenager came through Larne’s scholarship programme and signed his first professional contract in May 2024, following his Irish Cup debut earlier that year.