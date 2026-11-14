EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool join Man Utd and Newcastle in race for Frankfurt prodigy

Liverpool have joined Manchester United and Newcastle United in monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt teenager Niko Ilicevic, but an immediate move appears far from likely.

The 16-year-old shares the Bundesliga’s youngest-player record with Youssoufa Moukoko after making his senior debut at 16 years and one day.

Ontheminute.com understands Liverpool have added Ilicevic to their long-term watchlist, while Frankfurt remain confident their starlet intends to stay. His current development contract will automatically become a professional deal when he turns 18, securing his future until at least 2031.

No release clause is included, despite his family favouring one during negotiations; sporting director Markus Krösche refused to insert it. That leaves Frankfurt in full control if Europe’s biggest clubs return with lucrative offers.

Interest is rising, but Ilicevic’s next chapter is expected to be written in Frankfurt, where a carefully managed pathway to regular senior football awaits.