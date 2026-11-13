Man Utd eye Como playmaker swoop as Real Madrid hold £67m transfer trump card

Manchester United are monitoring Como playmaker Nico Paz as uncertainty grows over Bruno Fernandes’ long-term future at Old Trafford.

According to The Sun, United were tracking the 22-year-old ahead of a potential move next summer, even before he starred against them in the Champions League.

Paz scored twice and provided an assist in Como’s 4-1 victory over United in October. Afterwards, he called it “one of the most special nights in my life, in my career”.

Fernandes is approaching the final six months of his United contract, although the club hold an option to extend his deal by a further year.

Any move for Paz could face a major obstacle. Real Madrid retain a £67million buy-back clause that can be activated next summer.

The Argentina international joined Como from Madrid in 2024 and chose to remain in Italy last summer, despite the Spanish giants’ interest in bringing him back.