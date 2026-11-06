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Home England Aston Villa, Liverpool and Man Utd open talks for Barcelona star

Aston Villa, Liverpool and Man Utd open talks for Barcelona star

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery. Photo by Shutterstock.

Alejandro Balde’s reduced role at Barcelona could trigger a Premier League battle in January, with Aston Villa, Liverpool and Manchester United all assessing a move.

The Spain international has struggled for regular minutes, placing his future firmly under the spotlight.

Spanish outlet Sport reports Jorge Mendes has opened talks with the three clubs over a possible deal. Barcelona want about €40m (£33m), although the agent believes a “loan with an option to buy” is the “more viable” route.

Balde has logged just 124 minutes in all competitions this term and is understood to favour a switch to England if an exit materialises. Villa’s need is clear after Lucas Digne’s departure, while United and Liverpool are weighing their own left-back plans.

No agreement has been reached, but Mendes is expected to review the options with Balde in December. A decision could therefore arrive before the window opens.

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