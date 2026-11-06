Aston Villa, Liverpool and Man Utd open talks for Barcelona star

Alejandro Balde’s reduced role at Barcelona could trigger a Premier League battle in January, with Aston Villa, Liverpool and Manchester United all assessing a move.

The Spain international has struggled for regular minutes, placing his future firmly under the spotlight.

Spanish outlet Sport reports Jorge Mendes has opened talks with the three clubs over a possible deal. Barcelona want about €40m (£33m), although the agent believes a “loan with an option to buy” is the “more viable” route.

Balde has logged just 124 minutes in all competitions this term and is understood to favour a switch to England if an exit materialises. Villa’s need is clear after Lucas Digne’s departure, while United and Liverpool are weighing their own left-back plans.

No agreement has been reached, but Mendes is expected to review the options with Balde in December. A decision could therefore arrive before the window opens.