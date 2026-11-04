Real Madrid close in on Man Utd wonderkid after verbal agreement

Manchester United appear set to lose academy jewel JJ Gabriel, with Real Madrid moving towards a deal for the 16-year-old.

The England-born attacker is expected to leave Old Trafford in 2027, while an EU passport could make an earlier January move possible.

Sky Sport Germany reports Gabriel has reached a “verbal agreement in principle” with Real, although no documents have been signed. The Spanish club are pushing the transfer forward, while Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain remain on standby.

Gabriel’s exit follows a breakdown over his immediate route into United’s first team. His camp were understood to want more senior minutes, while United preferred a carefully managed development plan. Carrick said: “We need to be careful… he is a boy.”

A move now looks increasingly likely, but its timing will depend on the final legal and registration details still to be resolved.