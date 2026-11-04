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Home England Real Madrid close in on Man Utd wonderkid after verbal agreement

Real Madrid close in on Man Utd wonderkid after verbal agreement

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. Photo by Shutterstock.

Manchester United appear set to lose academy jewel JJ Gabriel, with Real Madrid moving towards a deal for the 16-year-old.

The England-born attacker is expected to leave Old Trafford in 2027, while an EU passport could make an earlier January move possible.

Sky Sport Germany reports Gabriel has reached a “verbal agreement in principle” with Real, although no documents have been signed. The Spanish club are pushing the transfer forward, while Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain remain on standby.

Gabriel’s exit follows a breakdown over his immediate route into United’s first team. His camp were understood to want more senior minutes, while United preferred a carefully managed development plan. Carrick said: “We need to be careful… he is a boy.”

A move now looks increasingly likely, but its timing will depend on the final legal and registration details still to be resolved.

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