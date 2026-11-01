EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd join Premier League race for £35m Brazil hotshot

Manchester United’s search for more reliable goals has stretched to South America, with Athletico Paranaense striker Kevin Viveros a name now under observation.

Ontheminute.com understands United have joined Nottingham Forest, Sunderland and Aston Villa in keeping tabs on the Colombian. There is no formal approach reported, but the four clubs are studying his form before the market reopens.

Viveros has become one of Brazilian football’s standout finishers this year. Nineteen goals and four assists in 32 matches have given him a profile far bigger than his previous seasons.

The 26-year-old is contracted to Athletico until 2028, but a valuation of £25m to £35m could test their resolve.

Interest from Saudi Arabia and Russia is also expected to sharpen the auction. For United, the prospect of recruiting a striker in his prime has obvious appeal, although they would face a crowded race.