EXCLUSIVE: Leeds join Hull City and Hamburger SV in chase for Viking’s Champions League history-maker

Leeds United have entered the developing chase for Viking FK defender Gianni Stensness, adding another English club to the picture alongside Hull City and Hamburger SV.

The Australian’s displays in Norway have prompted growing scrutiny, while his strike against Bayern Munich gave his season a rare Champions League footnote.

Ontheminute.com understands Leeds are now monitoring the Australian defender as they plan future defensive options. His Bayern goal made him one of only a handful of Australians to score in the Champions League and increased attention on his form at Viking.

Hull and Hamburger SV had already noted Stensness, but Leeds introduce a further route to England. The clubs are following rather than negotiating, leaving Viking time to assess what comes next.

Further strong performances could see interest turn more concrete, with the player’s European moment ensuring his profile continues to rise rapidly.