Hull clause could derail Birmingham’s long-term plan

Birmingham City’s hopes of turning Liam Millar’s outstanding loan into a permanent stay face a significant Hull City complication.

The Canadian winger is thriving at St Andrew’s, but his parent club hold an important contractual card that could reshape the summer negotiations.

Football League World reports Hull possess a 12-month option in Millar’s contract. If activated, it would prevent his deal expiring next summer and leave Birmingham needing to agree a fee.

There is no immediate mid-season concern. Chris Davies told the Yorkshire Post: “I can give everyone their Christmas present early and say that there’s no return clause to Hull and he’s with us for the whole season.”

That guarantees Birmingham time to benefit from the in-form 27-year-old, who has delivered four goals and three assists in eight Championship appearances. Yet Hull could still extend his terms, leaving the Tigers firmly in control of any future permanent move.