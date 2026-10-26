Sheffield Wednesday eye surprise Hull City swoop

Sheffield Wednesday are considering a surprise move for Hull City assistant Dean Holden as they search for Henrik Pedersen’s successor.

The Owls moved quickly to change direction after successive away defeats, and their next appointment will shape a promotion chase that has already lost momentum.

GiveMeSport reports Holden is one of three names “in frame” for the job, alongside Dave Challinor and Paul Heckingbottom. The 47-year-old has gained valuable experience as Sergej Jakirovic’s “number two” at Hull, helping the Tigers win promotion last season.

Holden previously managed Oldham, Bristol City and Charlton, while spells under Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia and Turkey widened his coaching background. Wednesday are eighth in League One, two points outside the play-off places.

A return to management could now appeal if the clubs reach an agreement. Any approach would test Hull’s resolve to retain a coach valued inside their Premier League operation.