EXCLUSIVE: Hull City and Hamburger SV in race for Viking’s Australian Champions League star

Hull City and Hamburger SV are tracking Viking FK defender Gianni Stensness after a campaign that has combined defensive reliability with a landmark European moment.

The Australian has impressed for the Norwegian side and pushed his name into a rare Champions League club by scoring against Bayern Munich.

Ontheminute.com understands the English and German clubs are monitoring Stensness as they weigh potential defensive additions. His goal against Bayern made him one of only a select group of Australians to score in the competition, adding a memorable headline to his strong form for Viking.

It remains early in the race, with both clubs still gathering information. Hull and Hamburger SV will continue their checks as Viking’s season unfolds, while Stensness’ rise across domestic and European football attracts increasing attention ahead of January.

His profile could make him a useful target for teams seeking a defender with big-game experience.