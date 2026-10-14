Brighton, Newcastle United, Bournemouth, Brentford and Crystal Palace tracking Colombian midfielder

Brighton, Newcastle United, Bournemouth, Brentford and Crystal Palace are all tracking Atletico Nacional midfielder Juan Manuel Rengifo after his superb rise in Colombia.

The 21-year-old has supplied six goals and five assists in 18 matches, becoming a key performer for the Medellin club.

TEAMtalk reports that scouts from all five Premier League sides have been impressed by his development and see him as possessing the “quality and temperament” for Europe. His first senior Colombia call-up has further sharpened the focus on his future.

Rengifo marked his international debut with an assist in a 2-0 win over Peru, a moment that underlined his confidence. The interest remains at the monitoring stage, but a move abroad within the next 12 months is now viewed as increasingly realistic.

Atletico Nacional may face a growing battle to retain one of Colombian football’s most exciting emerging talents.