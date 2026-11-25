Newcastle United face a wait in their pursuit of Lazio midfielder Kenneth Taylor, with the Serie A leaders determined to keep him through the January transfer window.

Football Insider reports that Brentford and Bournemouth are also monitoring the 24-year-old, but Lazio do not intend to sell key players mid-season.

Taylor has reinforced that stance. In comments reported by Il Messaggero and translated from Italian, he said: “I’m not even thinking about leaving in January. I want to stay here and help Lazio return to the Champions League.”

The Dutch international joined Lazio from Ajax in January and has become a regular under Gennaro Gattuso. He has started all 12 league matches this season, contributing two goals and two assists.

Lazio are chasing their first Serie A title since 2000 after an unbeaten start, making Taylor’s departure difficult to envisage.

Newcastle could revisit their interest next summer, although Brentford and Bournemouth may also be watching for an opportunity.