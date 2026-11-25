Manchester United defender Ayden Heaven is open to a January move, with West Ham among the clubs keeping a close eye on his situation.

Sky Sports News reports the 20-year-old would consider a loan as he seeks regular first-team football. Several Premier League sides are also monitoring the centre-back.

Heaven is concerned his opportunities could be limited as United battle relegation. The club are also considering signing another centre-back.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Fulham’s Calvin Bassey are among the players on United’s radar. Both are left-footed centre-backs, like Heaven.

In comments reported by The Guardian in July, Heaven said: “I’m young and I’ve got to be patient, especially in my position.”

A move to West Ham would bring him back to a familiar setting. Heaven spent time in the Hammers’ academy before joining Arsenal and then moved to Old Trafford in February 2025.

It remains unclear whether United would sanction a permanent sale.