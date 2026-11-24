Middlesbrough have received a timely boost ahead of Tuesday’s Championship clash with Swansea City, with Neto Borges set to return to Kim Hellberg’s squad.

The Northern Echo reports that the Brazilian left-back is available again after an ankle problem. Hellberg said: “Neto will absolutely be back in the squad.”

Borges missed Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Bristol City, the club where he spent last season on loan. Max Arfsten stepped in at left-back as goals from Adilson Malanda and David Strelec sent Boro back to the top of the table.

The 30-year-old has re-established himself under Hellberg after returning to the Riverside. He has made 17 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring once.

His return gives Middlesbrough another defensive option as they look to maintain their promotion push against Swansea.

Borges’ contract expires next summer, with his long-term future yet to be resolved. For now, his focus will be on winning back his place in the starting line-up.