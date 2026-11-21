Kim Hellberg has explained why he brought Will Lankshear off the bench during Middlesbrough’s 2-0 win over Bristol City.

The striker returned from a hamstring injury with Boro already two goals ahead at the Riverside.

Hellberg told the Northern Echo that the appearance was designed to prepare Lankshear for next week’s Championship fixtures against Swansea City and Southampton.

“It was important for him to play a little bit,” the Middlesbrough boss said.

“Everyone knows how good Will is, so I’m very happy to have him back.”

Lankshear had missed the previous two league matches, which yielded just one point for Hellberg’s side. His return came after Adilson Malanda and David Strelec had put the hosts in control.

Lankshear replaced Strelec in the 77th minute as Boro secured a result that moved them back to the top of the Championship.

Lankshear is Boro’s leading scorer with 13 Championship goals this season.