Oliver Månsson’s rise at IFK Gothenburg is attracting a fourth Premier League observer, with Chelsea now adding the teenager to their recruitment radar.

Manchester United, Aston Villa and Leeds United have already been tracking the Swedish prospect, turning his situation into a growing four-club story.

Ontheminute.com understands Chelsea are keeping watch on Månsson as they survey emerging talent across Europe. Their interest remains exploratory, but it ensures IFK Gothenburg will be aware of a broader group of English clubs following the youngster.

At this point, it remains a monitoring story rather than a bidding contest. Månsson has time to build his profile in Sweden, but continued progress could turn routine checks into a more active pursuit when clubs shape future-window plans.

Gothenburg will hope to retain control, even as fresh interest lifts the young prospect’s profile and raises his options for the seasons ahead.