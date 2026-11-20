Middlesbrough have been handed a timely boost as Will Lankshear returns to training ahead of Saturday’s Championship meeting with Bristol City.

The striker joined the group on Thursday after a hamstring injury kept him out of Boro’s previous two league games.

“He trained today and we’ll take it from there,” head coach Kim Hellberg told BBC Radio Tees. “He trained with the group for the first time today … so we’ll see how he responds.”

Hellberg must now decide whether Lankshear is ready to feature at the Riverside. The forward had been working individually before returning to group training.

Boro failed to score in his absence, losing 2-0 at Wrexham before a goalless draw with Watford.

Lankshear has made an impressive impact since joining from Tottenham in the summer. The 21-year-old has scored 15 times in 16 appearances across all competitions.

His potential return would boost Middlesbrough’s bid for promotion.