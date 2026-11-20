Sunderland are keeping tabs on QPR winger Leon Scarlett as the Welsh youngster attracts attention from clubs in England and Europe.

Ontheminute.com understands the Black Cats have joined AC Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt in tracking the Wales youth international.

Scarlett’s journey to senior football took him across London. He came through Arsenal’s academy before joining QPR, where he played Under-21 football during his first year as a scholar.

The winger can operate on either flank and made his first-team debut against Ipswich Town after progressing through Rangers’ youth ranks.

Scarlett has also represented Wales at both Under-19 and Under-21 level, adding international experience to his club development.

QPR defender Jimmy Dunne has spoken highly of the teenager’s impact in training. At a supporters’ forum, he described Scarlett as “so impressive, so bright, and so positive”.

His emergence has given QPR another academy graduate with experience of senior football.