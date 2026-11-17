Arsenal could make a surprise move to bring Leon Scarlett back to north London as interest grows in the QPR winger.

Football Insider reports that the Gunners, Brighton and Rangers are all considering moves for the 17-year-old.

Scarlett came through Arsenal’s academy before leaving for QPR in 2025. His progress at Loftus Road has since taken him into senior Championship football and the Wales Under-21 squad.

QPR are keen to keep the teenager and believe regular first-team opportunities could persuade him to continue his development in west London.

After Scarlett impressed against West Brom, QPR boss Julien Stéphan told West London Sport: “It’s not a surprise for us – we know he has potential.”

The winger can operate on either flank and has also caught the attention of clubs beyond Britain. AC Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt have previously been linked with the prospect.