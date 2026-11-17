West Ham are tracking Bristol City goalkeeper Joe Duncan following the youngster’s first call-up to the senior Wales squad.

The Sun reports that Ipswich Town are also monitoring the 20-year-old, who impressed both clubs in pre-season.

Duncan is spending the season on loan at National League side Southend United. His performances earned him a place in Craig Bellamy’s Wales squad.

The Wales boss said: “Kieron has given me really big updates and is over the moon with Joe. When I’ve seen him I’ve been really happy.”

Kieron Dyer, Bellamy’s former Newcastle team-mate, is in charge at Southend, where Duncan has established himself as first-choice goalkeeper.

The Bristol City academy graduate has previously gained experience on loan at Tiverton Town and Farnborough. His contract at Ashton Gate is due to expire at the end of the season.

That could leave the Robins facing a battle to keep their promising shot-stopper as interest grows.