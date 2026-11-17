Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder wants to turn Liam Kitching’s loan into a permanent deal, but a major financial hurdle could stand in his way.

The Star reports that Coventry City quoted the Blades an eight-figure fee for the defender in the summer. A season-long loan was eventually agreed instead.

Wilder has praised Kitching’s decision to leave the Premier League side in search of regular football.

“His path was blocked there in the summer,” he told The Star. “But he wants to play, he wants to compete and he wants to win.”

Kitching helped Coventry win promotion from the Championship before moving to Bramall Lane. He has since established himself as a regular in Wilder’s defence.

The 27-year-old was born in Harrogate and previously played for Barnsley and Forest Green Rovers.

United’s ability to fund a deal will be crucial as Wilder weighs up his defensive options beyond the current campaign.