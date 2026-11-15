Coventry’s January stance on Newcastle and Leeds target revealed

Coventry City are expected to resist January interest in Jack Rudoni, with Newcastle United and Leeds United monitoring the midfielder.

Football Insider reports that the Sky Blues do not plan to sell the 25-year-old during the winter window.

An exit next summer is considered more likely. Rudoni will have just 12 months left on his contract then, but Coventry hope to agree fresh terms.

Premier League survival could prove crucial. The report suggests Rudoni would be difficult to keep if Frank Lampard’s side are relegated.

Rudoni has adapted quickly to the top flight, scoring three times in his last five league matches. His form has attracted interest from clubs at home and abroad.