EXCLUSIVE: West Ham join Birmingham and Southampton in Malmö midfield race

West Ham have added Malmö FF midfielder Jovan Milosavljevic to their list of emerging targets, intensifying English attention around the Serbian teenager.

The Hammers are assessing players with room to develop, and the versatile 19-year-old has become a name of growing interest after settling into Swedish football.

Ontheminute.com understands West Ham are now keeping watch on Milosavljevic alongside Birmingham City and Southampton. The interest is exploratory rather than an imminent bid, but it puts three English clubs in the picture ahead of the next transfer windows.

Malmö hold a strong hand. Milosavljevic’s contract runs until 2029, and his age, technical range and upward curve could make him an attractive long-term signing. Any side attempting to advance their interest would need to convince the Allsvenskan club that a sale suits their own plans.

West Ham may see early tracking as useful groundwork, while Birmingham and Southampton will not want to lose sight of a prospect whose profile is steadily rising.