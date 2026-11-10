Birmingham City face January test as Nottingham Forest and Fiorentina circle

Nottingham Forest and Fiorentina are tracking Birmingham City centre-back Phil Neumann. The German has become a fixture in a side chasing promotion to the Premier League.

A January move is possible, according to Sky Sports Germany. The 29-year-old joined Blues on a free transfer from Hannover 96 in 2025 after agreeing a pre-contract earlier that year.

Neumann played down earlier transfer speculation in August, when Hull City and Borussia Mönchengladbach were linked. “My focus is on Birmingham and to do good in the season,” he told BirminghamLive.

He has played all 1,350 minutes of Birmingham’s first 15 league games and headed both goals in August’s 2–1 win at Wrexham.

Chris Davies’ side lead the Championship on goal difference, with Neumann and Christoph Klarer at the heart of their defence. Neumann’s contract runs until 2028, giving Blues leverage if an offer comes in.