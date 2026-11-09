Portsmouth in pole position as Sheffield United eye Belgian talent

Portsmouth have emerged as favourites to sign Renzo Tytens from Lyngby BK. Sheffield United are also tracking the 21-year-old left-back ahead of the January transfer window.

Writing on Substack, Rudy Galetti reports that Pompey are “seriously considering a move during the winter transfer window”. The Fratton Park club have followed the Belgian for around two months as they look to strengthen on the left.

Lyngby signed Tytens in January from Club NXT, Club Brugge’s development side. His contract runs until 2030, giving the Danish club a strong hand if offers arrive this winter.

Sheffield United are assessing Tytens alongside Motherwell defender Emmanuel Longelo. Toulouse have also watched the Belgian in several recent matches as the Ligue 1 club look to add depth at left-back.

Tytens has earned another Belgium Under-21 call-up. He is in the squad to face Germany and Italy this month.