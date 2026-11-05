Sheffield United star faces January interest as new claim emerges

Sheffield United are braced for renewed attention around Sydie Peck as the January window approaches.

The 22-year-old has become central to Chris Wilder’s midfield, and his latest display has only strengthened the case for top-flight clubs to take notice.

BBC Radio Sheffield’s Adam Oxley says Peck’s “stock is high, and rising”, adding that he expects the player to be “the subject of interest once again in January”. Oxley highlighted his England Under-21 status and standing as one of the first names on the Blades’ team sheet.

Peck’s 19-minute hat-trick in the 3-2 win at Preston took his tally to four goals and three assists in 16 appearances this term. His influence runs deeper than those numbers, however, with Oxley praising the midfielder’s shooting, passing, possession work and defending.

With a deal until 2028, United retain a measure of control. Yet, after last summer’s Premier League interest, a serious bid could force a difficult decision at Bramall Lane.