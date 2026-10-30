Wilder wants new Sheffield United deal for midfielder

Sheffield United are ready to reward Hamza Choudhury’s impact with a longer stay at Bramall Lane after the midfielder made an immediate impression following his summer return.

The 29-year-old signed for only one year, putting the Blades on alert to resolve his future well before the season reaches its closing stages.

The Star reports Chris Wilder wants Choudhury “to keep around”, having seen the former Leicester player settle quickly. “His versatility is great, he gives absolutely everything day in, day out,” Wilder said.

Choudhury’s capacity to operate in midfield or at right-back has made him an important asset in a squad still seeking consistency. He has made 11 appearances this term and offers the experience of promotion battles and top-flight football.

A new deal would secure a trusted option and give Wilder an experienced figure as the Blades pursue a stronger second half of the campaign.