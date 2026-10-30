Middlesbrough injury blow as Hellberg admits star remains weeks away

Middlesbrough’s promotion charge will continue without Alfie Jones for the foreseeable future after Kim Hellberg admitted the defender remains some way from a return.

The 29-year-old has been sidelined since suffering another setback early in the campaign, leaving Boro to manage their defensive options through a demanding run.

The Northern Echo reports Hellberg said: “I don’t know exactly when he’ll be back, but he is still some weeks away.” The Boro boss added: “Alfie’s a top centre-back, and a top human being.”

Jones has made seven appearances in all competitions this season, before injury cut short his momentum. His experience and leadership have been missed, even if Middlesbrough possess defensive cover.

With Boro leading the Championship, Hellberg will resist rushing a player he believes can still be pivotal later in the season. The priority is a complete recovery, not an early comeback.