Middlesbrough midfielder ‘highly likely’ to leave in January

Middlesbrough’s January plans could include an unexpected midfield departure, with Connor Barron’s Riverside loan spell in danger of ending after only a few months.

The Rangers loanee arrived seeking regular Championship football but has yet to make a competitive appearance for Boro.

Teesside Live reports the 24-year-old is “highly likely” to leave in January and is “expected to be recalled” by Rangers should his lack of minutes continue.

Rangers would then need to decide whether to integrate the Scot at Ibrox or find him another loan. He is contracted until 2028, so there is no immediate urgency to make a permanent decision.

Boro signed Barron late in the summer to increase options in the middle, but Aidan Morris, Sebastian Berhalter and Riley McGree have moved ahead. Kim Hellberg’s promotion challengers may offer chances during a packed winter schedule, yet time is running out for the midfielder to change the picture.