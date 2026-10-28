Wednesday weigh up move for rival boss in Hillsborough shake-up

Sheffield Wednesday’s search for a new head coach has taken them across League One, with Notts County boss Martin Paterson emerging as a potential option.

The Owls want a swift but considered appointment after Henrik Pedersen’s exit, and Paterson’s recent record at Meadow Lane has increased his appeal.

The Daily Mail reports the 39-year-old is “under consideration” at Hillsborough, although Dave Challinor is understood to be the leading contender. That leaves Wednesday assessing whether to pursue a coach already committed to a direct League One rival.

Paterson took over County in June 2025 and led them to promotion last term. He has won 46 per cent of 68 games in charge, a return that reflects both an ability to build momentum and comfort with EFL demands.

A move would nonetheless present Wednesday with a delicate task: convincing Notts to lose the manager behind their recent rise.