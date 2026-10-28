Leeds lining up January raid for defender as cut-price deal emerges

Leeds United are lining up another January move for Porto left-back Zaidu Sanusi, with the club hoping their long pursuit will finally pay off.

The 29-year-old offers elite European experience and could provide fresh competition on the left side of Daniel Farke’s defence.

Football Insider reports Leeds believe an “easy” agreement could be possible at a “cut-price” fee because Sanusi is heading into the final months of his Porto contract. Much depends on whether the Portuguese club offers a new deal.

Sanusi has made five league starts this season, following a campaign in which he began only 11 league games for Porto. His 29 Champions League appearances add further appeal, offering Leeds a player accustomed to competing on major European nights.

Leeds are keen to protect themselves with greater depth behind Gabriel Gudmundsson. A low-cost move for Sanusi would be a calculated way to add experience without reducing room for their longer-term recruitment plans.