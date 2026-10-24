EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool join Premier League hunt for Feyenoord youngster

Feyenoord’s Jivayno Zinhagel is attracting another heavyweight admirer, with Liverpool now taking an interest in the teenager.

The youngster’s rise in Rotterdam has moved beyond a routine academy watch, turning his situation into a four-club Premier League story.

Ontheminute.com understands Liverpool have joined Chelsea, Leeds United and Bournemouth in monitoring Zinhagel. No club has advanced to formal negotiations, but the Reds’ presence will ensure his performances are examined even more closely.

Liverpool’s recruitment staff are known for looking beyond established names when building their long-term pipeline. That makes a player developing at Feyenoord, one of the Netherlands’ most productive talent factories, an obvious profile to assess.

Chelsea’s involvement gives the pursuit extra financial muscle, while Leeds and Bournemouth may be able to pitch clearer development opportunities. Each club offers a different route, so game time could become a decisive consideration if interest becomes concrete.

Feyenoord remain in control for now, but Zinhagel has become a name English scouts are unlikely to ignore.