Norwich City star breaks silence on Carrow Road future after Hull and Porto links

Norwich City striker Mo Toure has sent a clear message over his future after a summer of transfer speculation linking him with Hull City and Porto.

The Australian forward says he wants to fulfil his ambitions at Carrow Road, despite a shoulder injury expected to keep him sidelined until January.

Speaking to Football360, the 22-year-old said: “I’m really happy where I am” and insisted promotion with Norwich is his priority. He added: “I’m not thinking about anything else at the moment,” as he looks to recover and return to Philippe Clement’s attack.

Toure joined the Canaries in January and has quickly established himself as a prolific presence, scoring freely before his injury. His long-term deal runs until 2030, giving the club a strong position.

While outside interest could return, Toure’s stance will reassure supporters eager to see him fire their promotion chase once fit.