Charlotte FC winger Liel Abada has been linked with Birmingham City, Wolves and Norwich City as his contract approaches its expiry.

TEAMtalk reports that the 25-year-old could become a free agent in January, with the Championship trio monitoring the former Celtic player.

Charlotte’s original announcement included an option for 2027, however, and its current status is unclear.

There are also conflicting reports about Wolves. TEAMtalk describes them as keen, while the Express & Star previously said the club had no plans to pursue Abada.

The Israeli international has impressed in Major League Soccer and scored a hat-trick against CF Montréal to help Charlotte reach the play-offs.

After that match, Abada told the club website: “Every minute I will get here, I will do my best.”

He joined Charlotte from Celtic in 2024, having scored 29 goals in 112 appearances for the Scottish club.

His ability to play on either wing could appeal to Championship sides seeking attacking reinforcements.