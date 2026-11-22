Leeds United have added Paris Maghoma to their watchlist as they assess ways to add more energy and invention in midfield.

The Whites are the third English top-flight side to be linked with the Norwich City player, whose career has gathered pace since his Carrow Road switch.

Ontheminute.com understands Leeds have joined Coventry City and Sunderland in keeping tabs on Maghoma, with no club yet preparing a bid. The former Brentford midfielder is being viewed as a player who can carry the ball through midfield and contribute in the final third.

Norwich paid an undisclosed fee for the 25-year-old in January and handed him a three-and-a-half-year deal. His 2026/27 league record stands at two goals and two assists from eight appearances, evidence of a growing influence despite his recent arrival.

Norwich’s contract gives them control, but Leeds joining the chase raises the temperature around Maghoma.