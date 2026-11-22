Coventry City have widened their search for young midfield talent by placing Malmö FF’s Jovan Milosavljevic under observation.

The Premier League side are said to admire the Serbian’s composure in possession and his capacity to operate in more than one central role, qualities that suit a developing player profile.

Ontheminute.com understands Coventry have joined Birmingham City, West Ham and Southampton in keeping tabs on the 19-year-old. No offers are thought to have been made, though a fourth English club has now entered an increasingly crowded scouting picture.

Malmö would be under little pressure to sell. The midfielder only joined from Železničar Pančevo this year and is protected by terms through 2029. That security leaves the Swedish club able to prioritise his progress, rather than rush into any January decision.

For Coventry, a prolonged watch could be as important as a quick approach. His next run of first-team appearances may determine whether their admiration becomes a concrete move.