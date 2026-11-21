Rosenborg may face a fresh fight to retain Amin Chiakha after Hull City became the latest English side to track the forward.

The Premier League club have been monitoring attacking targets ahead of future windows, and the Norwegian-based striker has emerged as a name drawing serious attention.

Ontheminute.com understands Hull have joined Coventry City and Birmingham City in keeping an eye on Chiakha, with no formal approach made. Their arrival gives the 20-year-old a second top-flight option in England and intensifies the scrutiny on his first full season at Rosenborg.

Rosenborg converted his loan from FC Copenhagen into a permanent transfer in August and tied him down on a four-and-a-half-year deal. Chiakha then brought 10 goals from 18 Eliteserien games into the conversation, demonstrating why Championship and Premier League recruitment staff are paying attention.

A quick sale remains unlikely, but Hull’s interest adds fresh pressure to an already intriguing situation.