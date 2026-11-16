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Home England Hull City midfielder faces January exit after Sheffield United snub

Hull City midfielder faces January exit after Sheffield United snub

MKM Stadium, Hull City
MKM Stadium, Hull City. Photo by Shutterstock.

Kieran Dowell could be heading for a January exit from Hull City after being left out of the club’s Premier League squad.

HullLive has raised the possibility of a free transfer, with the 29-year-old’s contract due to expire in June 2027.

Sheffield United were offered the chance to bring Dowell back to Bramall Lane during the summer window, but opted against a deal.

The attacking midfielder previously spent the second half of the 2018/19 season on loan with the Blades from Everton.

Fellow midfielders Darko Gyabi and Oscar Zambrano also missed out on Hull’s 25-man league squad.

Discussing the players left out, head coach Sergej Jakirovic told HullLive: “They knew that they would not play.”

He added Hull would “try to keep them in form with the Under-21s” ahead of potential January loans or sales.

Dowell joined Hull from Rangers in January.

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