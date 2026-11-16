Hull City midfielder faces January exit after Sheffield United snub

Kieran Dowell could be heading for a January exit from Hull City after being left out of the club’s Premier League squad.

HullLive has raised the possibility of a free transfer, with the 29-year-old’s contract due to expire in June 2027.

Sheffield United were offered the chance to bring Dowell back to Bramall Lane during the summer window, but opted against a deal.

The attacking midfielder previously spent the second half of the 2018/19 season on loan with the Blades from Everton.

Fellow midfielders Darko Gyabi and Oscar Zambrano also missed out on Hull’s 25-man league squad.

Discussing the players left out, head coach Sergej Jakirovic told HullLive: “They knew that they would not play.”

He added Hull would “try to keep them in form with the Under-21s” ahead of potential January loans or sales.

Dowell joined Hull from Rangers in January.