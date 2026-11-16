EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd and Aston Villa keeping tabs on Cruzeiro wonderkid

Manchester United and Aston Villa are scouting Cruzeiro teenager Eduardo Pape as the Brazilian midfielder attracts growing attention across Europe.

Ontheminute.com understands both Premier League sides are keeping close tabs on the 17-year-old following his progress for club and country.

Pape captained Brazil at the South American Under-17 Championship, scoring four times, including the winner against Ecuador in the third-place play-off.

At club level, he helped Cruzeiro win the 2026 Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior and has trained with the senior squad. His contract runs until 2029.

TEAMtalk have previously reported on the interest from Arsenal, Newcastle and Bayern Munich and that Cruzeiro could seek a fee of around €40million (£33million) for him.

Pape’s composure and ability to control play have drawn comparisons with former Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets. He has also been named in Brazil’s squad for the Under-17 World Cup in Qatar.