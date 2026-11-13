Aston Villa eye swoop for Turkish star as Antonio Nusa alternative emerges

Aston Villa are weighing up a January move for Fenerbahce winger Oguz Aydin as Unai Emery looks to strengthen his attacking options.

Turkish-Football.com reports that the Turkey international is on Villa’s radar and could become an alternative if their pursuit of RB Leipzig’s Antonio Nusa proves unsuccessful.

The 26-year-old faced Villa in the Champions League when his side were beaten 6-0 at Villa Park, giving Emery’s staff a close look at him.

Aydin has contributed four goals and five assists in all competitions this season and can play on either flank or at right wing-back.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano believes any January move for Nusa would be difficult.

“To sell him in January would be complicated; it would take a crazy proposal to change the plan,” Romano said.

Aydin joined Fenerbahce from Alanyaspor in 2024 and is under contract until 2028. The report values him at between €9million and €13million.