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Home England Aston Villa eye swoop for Turkish star as Antonio Nusa alternative emerges

Aston Villa eye swoop for Turkish star as Antonio Nusa alternative emerges

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery. Photo by Shutterstock.

Aston Villa are weighing up a January move for Fenerbahce winger Oguz Aydin as Unai Emery looks to strengthen his attacking options.

Turkish-Football.com reports that the Turkey international is on Villa’s radar and could become an alternative if their pursuit of RB Leipzig’s Antonio Nusa proves unsuccessful.

The 26-year-old faced Villa in the Champions League when his side were beaten 6-0 at Villa Park, giving Emery’s staff a close look at him.

Aydin has contributed four goals and five assists in all competitions this season and can play on either flank or at right wing-back.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano believes any January move for Nusa would be difficult.

“To sell him in January would be complicated; it would take a crazy proposal to change the plan,” Romano said.

Aydin joined Fenerbahce from Alanyaspor in 2024 and is under contract until 2028. The report values him at between €9million and €13million.

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