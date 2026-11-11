Sheffield United eye Chelsea starlet who helped Portsmouth beat the Blades

Sheffield United are tracking Chelsea winger Ryan Kavuma-McQueen after seeing his threat at first hand during his loan spell at Portsmouth.

The Star reports that the 17-year-old remains on United’s radar as they plan beyond this season. He was considered last summer before the Blades signed Brentford loanee Romelle Donovan, whose loan ends next summer.

Kavuma-McQueen supplied an assist in Portsmouth’s 3–2 win over United last month. He also drew the two fouls that led to Hamza Choudhury’s red card.

After that game, Pompey defender Zak Swanson described him as “a joke”, telling The News, “You actually forget he’s 17.”

He joined John Mousinho’s side on a season-long loan in August, having made his Chelsea debut against Port Vale in April. The academy graduate has one goal and two assists in 14 Pompey appearances. His Chelsea contract runs until June 2028.