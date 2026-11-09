Sheffield United star delivers future verdict after West Ham and QPR interest

Harrison Burrows sees his long-term future at Sheffield United after attracting summer interest from West Ham United and Queens Park Rangers.

Asked by The Star whether he saw himself staying at Bramall Lane long term, Burrows said, “Yeah, 100%. I’m really enjoying my football here. I really enjoy being with the lads, I really enjoy the club and I really enjoy the city. So, yeah, I’m very happy.”

The 24-year-old has started five consecutive Championship matches since Sam McCallum’s injury opened up a spot at left-back in Chris Wilder’s side.

Burrows scored six goals and set up six more in his debut season after joining from Peterborough United. The Blades reached the play-off final that year.

Sheffield United turned down a late summer bid from Burnley. Burrows is now among several players the club want to tie down, with his current deal running until 2028.