West Ham promotion bid could decide Nottingham Forest star’s future

Nottingham Forest are mapping out a decisive summer for Morato, with the Brazilian defender’s future likely to depend on West Ham’s promotion bid.

A City Ground return would not automatically put him back in contention.

Football Insider reports Forest intend to sell the 25-year-old if West Ham decide against activating their option following his season-long loan. The Hammers are keen to retain him, but a permanent transfer is thought to rely on a return to the Premier League.

The centre-back has made nine appearances in east London and knew former West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo well from their time together at Forest. With a new manager at West Ham things could now change.

But the landscape in Nottingham has changed. New defensive competition, including Ousmane Diomande and Jair Cunha, leaves Morato “without a long-term future” there.

Under contract until 2029, Morato gives Forest leverage. If West Ham’s promotion push falls short, his next move could become one of the first transfer questions the club must solve next summer.