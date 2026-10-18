EXCLUSIVE: Barca join Dortmund, Man Utd, Newcastle and Forest in keeping an eye on Croatian sensation

Barcelona have added NK Osijek youngster Izak Jezic to their early scouting plans after the teenager’s remarkable introduction to senior football in Croatia.

The Catalan club are assessing whether a player who has advanced through several age groups at pace can sustain his momentum.

Ontheminute.com understands Barcelona have joined Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United in monitoring the 16-year-old. Their interest adds a Spanish option to an already impressive list of admirers.

Jezic started the current campaign in Osijek’s cadet ranks before reaching the juniors and then the first team. His HNL appearance at 16 years, five months and 13 days made him the competition’s youngest player this season.

That accelerated climb means all five clubs are watching a limited but enticing body of senior evidence. Barcelona can observe from afar while Osijek focus on protecting the teenager’s development.

The next phase of his progress will determine when interest becomes more than scouting.