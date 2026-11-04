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West Brom move to tie down key player

The Hawthorns, West Bromwich Albion
The Hawthorns, West Bromwich Albion. Photo by Shutterstock.

West Brom are moving to secure captain George Campbell’s long-term future after the American defender’s rapid rise at The Hawthorns.

The 25-year-old has become a cornerstone of Albion’s side since arriving from CF Montreal in 2025, and the club now want his influence recognised with improved terms.

talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook wrote on X that Campbell is “in talks over (a) new deal”.

Campbell already has a contract until 2029, so Albion are acting from a position of strength rather than urgency. A fresh agreement would reward his leadership and help protect a player who can operate at centre-back or right-back during an important stage of the campaign.

With promotion ambitions in sight this season, keeping their skipper settled is clearly a priority as Albion’s campaign gathers further momentum.

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