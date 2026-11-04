West Brom move to tie down key player

West Brom are moving to secure captain George Campbell’s long-term future after the American defender’s rapid rise at The Hawthorns.

The 25-year-old has become a cornerstone of Albion’s side since arriving from CF Montreal in 2025, and the club now want his influence recognised with improved terms.

talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook wrote on X that Campbell is “in talks over (a) new deal”.

Campbell already has a contract until 2029, so Albion are acting from a position of strength rather than urgency. A fresh agreement would reward his leadership and help protect a player who can operate at centre-back or right-back during an important stage of the campaign.

With promotion ambitions in sight this season, keeping their skipper settled is clearly a priority as Albion’s campaign gathers further momentum.