EXCLUSIVE: Wrexham join West Brom, Southampton and Bristol City in tracking Norwegian ace

Wrexham are tracking Viking midfielder Kristoffer Askildsen as the Welsh club casts its net across Scandinavia for players who could raise the level of its engine room.

Ontheminute.com understands the 25-year-old is being watched by the Red Dragons, adding another club to a group that already includes Southampton, Bristol City and West Bromwich Albion.

Askildsen arrives with a varied résumé rather than just potential. He has played in Serie A with Sampdoria and Lecce, as well as spending time at Denmark’s Midtjylland.

His current output for Viking is also catching the eye after an impressive start to the Eliteserien season.

For Wrexham, the appeal would be a midfielder familiar with pressure, possession and different tactical environments.

Continued scouting through the autumn will determine whether their interest turns into a concrete January push at the Racecourse.