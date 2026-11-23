Derby County have entered the race for Larne defender James Simpson, joining Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday in following the Northern Ireland Under-21 international.

Ontheminute.com understands the Rams are tracking Simpson’s development, adding fresh competition for the English clubs already monitoring him.

His rise has strong local roots. Simpson grew up supporting Larne and joined their scholarship programme from Linfield in July 2023. He helped win the Harry Cavan Youth Cup before signing his first professional contract in May 2024.

“Ultimately, I’m a Larne fan,” he said when agreeing that first deal, describing his senior breakthrough as “a really proud moment for me and my family”.

Simpson has since gained European qualifying experience with Larne and progressed through Northern Ireland’s youth ranks to Under-21 football.

Larne handed him a new two-year contract in January 2026, with an option for a further season.