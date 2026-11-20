Derby County are interested in a loan move for Leeds United defender Jayden Lienou as they assess options at left-back.

Ontheminute.com understands the Rams are among several Championship clubs keen to sign the highly rated 18-year-old on a temporary deal.

Lienou joined Leeds from Manchester City in July 2025 and signed a new contract until 2029 after impressing with the club’s Under-21s.

He has trained with Leeds’ first team since February and has been named on the bench for Premier League games.

Speaking about his ambitions in July, Lienou said: “I just want to try and play as much as possible and try and kick on.”

The teenager has received a senior Wales call-up but is yet to make his full international debut. He is also eligible to represent Cameroon.

A move to Pride Park could give Lienou the chance to gain regular senior experience while continuing his development away from Leeds.