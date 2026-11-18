Leeds United have joined the race for Middlesbrough striker Will Lankshear as interest grows in the prolific Championship forward.

Football Insider reports that Leeds are interested in the 21-year-old. TEAMtalk says Manchester United, Everton, Newcastle United, Sunderland, Brighton and Borussia Dortmund are also monitoring him.

Lankshear has scored 15 goals in 16 appearances in all competitions since joining Boro from Tottenham for an initial £10m last summer.

Former Manchester United scout Mick Brown told Football Insider: “He’s proving already he’s a top-class striker.”

A January deal could prove difficult. Middlesbrough are reluctant to sell while chasing promotion, and the forward is happy on Teesside.

Football Insider previously reported a £30m valuation, while The Sun later suggested Boro would demand £70m.

Tottenham retain the right to match an accepted offer, but do not have a buy-back clause. Their deal could rise by £10m in add-ons.